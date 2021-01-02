REPORT: Jim Harbaugh’s Extension Will Go Through The 2026 Season

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh’s extension is reportedly huge.

According to Bruce Feldman, there is “optimism” that an extension through the 2026 season will be done very soon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SOURCE: There is optimism inside Michigan that Jim Harbaugh’s new deal will get wrapped up soon with an extension thru 2026. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2021

Gbmwolverine.com had previously reported that Chris Balas had said that a deal between the two sides is already done, but there’s been no official announcement just yet.

This is honestly shocking to me. It’s absolutely bewildering. All season, all we were told was that Michigan was absolutely getting rid of Harbaugh.

Nobody thought he was coming back. Now, he’s getting an extension through 2026? Yeah, that’s absolutely insane.

Michigan fans have to be so pissed about this. I’ve already spoken to a couple of them, and I know they’re not happy.

I have no doubt their feelings reflect the fanbase in general. There’s no way fans of the Wolverines are pumped about this.

Never change, Michigan! Never change!