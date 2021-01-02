REVIEW: ‘Greenland’ Is A Fun But Ridiculous Disaster Movie

“Greenland” is a fun movie, but it’s also utterly outrageous.

When I first saw the trailer for the movie with Gerard Butler, I was immediately interested. The plot revolves around a comment causing an extinction-level event on Earth. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Butler’s character John and his family are selected to be moved to a bunker in Greenland to survive the impact. Obviously, nothing goes according to plan and all hell breaks loose.

Going into the movie, I’d been told a few days back that it was fun, but nothing special. Seeing as how I’m in an undisclosed location with some friends to start 2021, we decided to fire it up.

There’s two main points I’m going to make. First, “Greenland” is a super fun disaster movie. Everyone in the room enjoyed it.

It’s just Gerard Butler running around trying to save his family as everything that can go wrong does go wrong.

That leads me to my second point. Even for a disaster movie, “Greenland” is on another level when it comes to being unrealistic.

Everything, and I mean absolutely everything, that could go wrong, goes wrong. John and his family don’t catch a single break.

Overall, I’d recommend “Greenland” if you’re willing to accept that nothing in the movie really makes too much sense from a realism standpoint.

If you love Gerard Butler and love disaster films, then “Greenland” is for you.