Texas Fires Football Coach Tom Herman

Texas has fired football coach Tom Herman.

The Longhorns announced Saturday that the program has fired Herman. He finished 32-18 during his time at Texas.

Texas is expected to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as its new head coach, according to multiple reports.

Texas has fired Tom Herman, per a release. pic.twitter.com/msCVLF74AK — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2021

Texas has fired Tom Herman. Will owe him $15 million and the staff nearly $24 million. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2021

Tom Herman is out as #Texas coach. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 2, 2021

NEWS: Texas fires head coach Tom Herman. — Chris Vannini ???? (@ChrisVannini) January 2, 2021

This is the definition of a shocking Saturday news dump. I just hopped out of the shower, and couldn’t believe it when I saw the alert.

I thought it had to be a joke or something was incorrect. Nope! Tom Herman is done with the Longhorns.

It just looked like Texas had committed to keeping him for at least another season. Now, he’s out the door and a major coaching search will get underway.

Here’s the statement from Texas on Tom Herman. The staff was informed about 10 minutes ago. https://t.co/9xTi9X644N — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 2, 2021

The biggest job on the market is officially in Austin. Welcome to the world of college football where things can change on a dime.