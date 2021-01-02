Editorial

Texas Fires Football Coach Tom Herman

Nov 23, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman watches his team take on the Baylor Bears during the game at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Texas has fired football coach Tom Herman.

The Longhorns announced Saturday that the program has fired Herman. He finished 32-18 during his time at Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas is expected to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as its new head coach, according to multiple reports.

This is the definition of a shocking Saturday news dump. I just hopped out of the shower, and couldn’t believe it when I saw the alert.

I thought it had to be a joke or something was incorrect. Nope! Tom Herman is done with the Longhorns.

It just looked like Texas had committed to keeping him for at least another season. Now, he’s out the door and a major coaching search will get underway.

The biggest job on the market is officially in Austin. Welcome to the world of college football where things can change on a dime.