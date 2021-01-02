Texas Hires Steve Sarkisian As The Next Football Coach Of The Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian is officially the head football coach of the Texas Longhorns.

Following the Saturday firing of Tom Herman, Texas announced Sarkisian as the new head coach late Saturday afternoon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sarkisian was previously the OC at Alabama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball)

Well, that didn’t take long at all to happen. There was chatter about Sarkisian as soon as Herman was fired, and it’s now a done deal.

Clearly, the people calling the shots down in Texas aren’t interested in wasting any time.

Texas has fired Tom Herman, per a release. pic.twitter.com/msCVLF74AK — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2021

I have to give major props to Sarkisian. A lot of people would have just quit if they’d gone through what he’s been through.

He was thrown out at USC as he battled substance issues, and it looked like his career was over. Now, after some time with Nick Saban, he’s the next head football coach at the University of Texas.

It really doesn’t get much better than that at all!

Sources: Nick Saban confirmed during an Alabama team meeting that Steve Sarkisian is headed to Texas. Sarkisian will remain with Alabama through the national title game. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2021

Sarkisian’s journey has been a hell of a comeback, and it should be fun to see what he does down in Austin.