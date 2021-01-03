Fauci Responds To Trump Tweet About ‘Exaggerated’ COVID Deaths: ‘That’s Real. That’s Not Fake’

Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back on a Sunday morning tweet from President Donald Trump that claimed COVID-19 cases and deaths “is far exaggerated in the United States.”

Trump on Sunday called the Centers for Disease Control’s methods of determining the numbers “ridiculous” compared to other countries.

“The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov’s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. ‘When in doubt, call it Covid.’ Fake News!” Trump tweeted.

During a Sunday morning appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Fauci told guest-host Martha Raddatz that the deaths are indeed “real deaths.”

“Well, the deaths are real deaths,” Fauci said. “I mean, all you need to do is go into the trenches, go to the hospitals, see what the health care workers are dealing with. They are under very stressed situations in many areas of the country, the hospital beds are stretched.”

“People are running out of beds, running out of trained personnel who are exhausted right now,” he continued. “That’s real. That’s not fake. That’s real.” (RELATED: Two Minnesota Legislators Say COVID-19 Deaths Inflated, Demand Audit)

Over 358,000 people have died from COVID-19 so far in the United States, according to Worldometers.