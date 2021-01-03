‘Don Quixote Jousting At Windmills’: Asa Hutchinson Pans GOP Efforts To Contest Biden Win

Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson compared GOP efforts to block the final Electoral College certification of Joe Biden as president to “Don Quixote jousting at windmills” during a Sunday morning appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

At least 140 Republican House members and a dozen Republican senators and senators-elect have declared their intent to object on Wednesday when Congress meets to formally certify the election results.

After bringing up the fact that not all Republicans agree with contesting the election results, anchor Margaret Brennan asked Hutchinson where he stood on the issue.

“Well, it’s a process that they have the right to initiate,” Hutchinson said. “I think it is a little bit of a Don Quixote jousting at windmills efforts. I think it certainly will fail. Joe Biden is our president-elect and he will be confirmed in that capacity.”

The Arkansas governor argued that since the Electoral College challenges happen on a state-by-state basis, there is only a “limited opportunity” for Congress to “review the intricacies of the election process” at this point. (RELATED: Pence Says He ‘Welcomes’ GOP Lawmakers’ Efforts To Object To Electoral College Results)

“We should have confidence in what has been done and the reviews and the recounts,” he said. “And let’s all recognize that while the system is not perfect, it worked state by state, and we should accept those results and move on to do some good things for our country.”