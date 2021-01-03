‘You’re The Arsonist’: Chuck Todd Accuses Ron Johnson Of ‘Starting The Fire’ On Election Conspiracy Theories

NBC’s Chuck Todd accused Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson of pushing election conspiracy theories, saying, “You’re the arsonist.”

Todd also placed blame on President Donald Trump, saying that the only reason people did not trust the results of the 2020 presidential election was the fact that Trump and others had encouraged them not to do so. (Chuck Todd Falsely Claims ‘Nobody Made Those Footnotes’ About Supreme Court Nominations In 2016)

WATCH:

Todd argued that the “destructive vicious circle” began with Republicans alleging widespread voter fraud, and then without presenting evidence of that fraud, demanding an investigation into it.

“So essentially, you’re the arsonist here. President Trump is the arsonist here. You started this fire and now you’re saying whoa, look at this, oh my God, all these people believe what we told them because you didn’t have the guts to tell the truth that this election was fair,” Todd explained.

“Chuck, this fire was started back in, you know, January of 2017,” Johnson replied, arguing that there had been a plan to attack and eventually impeach President Trump from the very beginning.

“This started when the main stream media stopped — dropped any pretense of being unbiased and actually chose side during this election,” Johnson continued. “This fire was started when you completely ignored for example, our investigation of Hunter Biden. ‘No evidence of wrongdoing there,’ and we find out after the election no, there is a fair amount of evidence —” (RELATED: Hunter And James Biden Have Refused To Cooperate With Senate Requests)

“Senator, all right. I’ve had enough of hearing this,” Todd said, trying to redirect the conversation.

“No, listen, I’ve had enough of this, too,” Johnson shot back.

“No, Senator —” Todd tried again.

“Republicans and conservatives do not trust the main stream media and that is what destroyed the credibility of the media and our institutions and —” Johnson explained as Todd continued to talk over him. “So I didn’t start this.”