Three Cops Shot After Man Opens Fire Outside Texas Nightclub

Three deputies were shot outside of a Houston nightclub and one woman was killed early Sunday, authorities said.

The law enforcement personnel, who were working extra hours in full uniform, were fired upon while trying to break up a fight outside of the club, Houston Police Department executive assistant chief Troy Finner said in press briefing. The suspect, identified as a Hispanic man in his 20s, was apprehended after he tried to receive treatment for a gunshot wound at a local hospital, Finner said.

A 40-year-old Hispanic woman was killed during the gunfire, and all three deputies, two males and one female, are expected to survive their injuries, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told the press. One officer was undergoing surgery at the time of the announcement.

Media briefing from @SheriffEd_HCSO on conditions of 3 deputies wounded in shooting while working an extra job at a Houston nightclub #hounews https://t.co/4iIXVlltOF — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 3, 2021

“It’s been a tragic night all around,” Gonzalez said in the briefing. “We’re strong, we’re together, we’re gonna pull through this, we’re gonna make sure that both our agencies continue to work together in full support of the families.”

Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the alleged shooter, and the investigation is ongoing, Gonzalez said. (RELATED: Two Arrested After 6 Shot Including 2 Cops In North Carolina Nightclub Gunfight)

The Sunday incident follows the death of Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bruce Watson, who was killed Saturday in a car crash after serving in a funeral procession, according to Click 2 Houston. The 20-year department veteran, who was on a motorcycle, was hit while off-duty, the local outlet reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.