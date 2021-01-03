Editorial

The Detroit Lions Will End Our Pathetic Season Sunday Against The Vikings

David Hookstead
The Detroit Lions will conclude our awful season Sunday against the Vikings.

After a year of disaster after disaster, it’s finally time to put a bow on this season, and throw it right into the trash. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

I honestly don’t even care if we beat the Vikings. I don’t care one bit. If we win, then we win. If we lose, then we lose, which is probably the better situation for draft position.

All I want is for this pathetic season to finally be over. It just needs to end.

 

Life as a fan of the Detroit Lions is never easy. We know this from birth. It’s drilled into our brains that the Lions will always disappoint you.

After this past season, it’s safe to say the Lions, once again, failed to accomplish anything other than firing Matt Patricia.

Hopefully, 2021 brings us new hope and optimism when it comes to the Lions. Unfortunately, I’m very sure it’ll just be another version of the same movie we’ve all seen time and time again.