Inflatable Christmas Costume Reportedly Tied To California COVID-19 Outbreak After 43 Staffers Test Positive

An inflatable Christmas costume is reportedly tied to a COVID-19 outbreak at a San Jose, Calif. hospital after several employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The Kaiser Permanente San Jose Emergency Department had 43 staffers test positive for coronavirus, linking the outbreak to an employee who wore an inflatable Christmas costume, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. (RELATED: Hospital Employee Arrested After Intentionally Destroying Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine)

“A staff member did appear briefly in the emergency department on Dec. 25th wearing an air-powered costume,” explained Irene Chavez, the senior vice president of Kaiser’s San Jose Medical Center.

“Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time,” she added.

“We are taking steps to reinforce safety precautions among staff, including physical distancing and no gathering in break rooms, no sharing of food or beverages, and masks at all times,” Chavez said.

So far around 40,000 employees from Kaiser in Northern California have received their coronavirus vaccine, according to the Chronicle. However, Chavez is unsure how many employees who were involved in the inflatable costume outbreak have received the vaccine.

Chavez added that they would no longer be allowing inflatable air-powered costumes in their hospital.