Rep. Jim Jordan Says The Cleveland Browns Are Going To The Super Bowl

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan claimed the Cleveland Browns are Super Bowl bound after the team clinched a spot in the playoffs Sunday.

Jordan shared his prediction on his personal Twitter account Sunday. The Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday 24-22 in a close game.

Browns — Super Bowl bound. https://t.co/jxEaEkk8k3 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 3, 2021

“Browns – Super Bowl bound,” Jordan wrote in response to the news shared by the football team.

“We’re in,” the team had written on Twitter. (RELATED: The Cleveland Browns Have Growing Coronavirus Issues)

This will be the Browns‘ first playoff appearance since the 2002-03 season, marking the end of a long 18 years. The Browns have had one winning season since then when they finished 10-6 in 2007, according to Sports Illustrated. However, the NFL team didn’t make the playoffs that season.

The playoff appearance also comes in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s first season, the outlet reported. Last year, Stefanski was the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator.

During the team’s playoff drought, more than 24 different players have had a shot at the quarterback spot, according to Sports Illustrated. Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield has held the spot since he was drafted into the NFL in 2018.

The New York Jets now hold the record for longest playoff drought. The team has not made an appearance in the postseason since the 2010-11 season.