John Calipari Gets Ejected Against Mississippi State

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari was tossed Saturday night during a 78-73 win over Mississippi State.

Halfway through the second half, Calipari was hit with two technical fouls in a matter of seconds and immediately thrown out.

You can watch the moment unfold below.

John Calipari just got ejected. He’s mentioned before how he thinks him getting tossed last year vs. Arkansas empowered Kentucky. We’ll see if this has any effect. pic.twitter.com/XXUnryuWIv — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) January 3, 2021

The chaos surrounding Kentucky this season is truly staggering. It’s mind-boggling how bad things are going in Lexington.

Kentucky might have won Saturday over the Bulldogs, but that doesn’t mean things are going well. Not at all!

The Wildcats are currently 2-6, look awful, have problems all over the place and Calipari is out here getting ejected.

If you’re a fan of the team, I think you have every right in the world to be concerned by what you’re seeing.

Calipari usually has his teams rolling by the start of January. I’m not sure that will be happening this season, but I do love watching him get tossed!