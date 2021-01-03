Editorial

Kellen Moore Will Stay With The Cowboys, Won’t Coach Boise State

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Kellen Moore won’t be the next football coach at Boise State.

The Cowboys announced Saturday night that Moore and the team had reached a "multi-year contract" to keep him in Dallas for the foreseeable future as the team's offensive coordinator.

The decision from Moore and the Cowboys comes as the former Broncos star was believed to be a leading candidate to take over the team.

The decision from Moore and the Cowboys comes as the former Broncos star was believed to be a leading candidate to take over the team.

Now, that option has been taken off of the table.

This is unfortunate for Broncos fans. It really looked like Moore was going to be the next man up for the Broncos.

Instead, he’s staying as the OC of the Cowboys. While financial details weren’t released, I’m sure Jerry Jones is taking care of the former college quarterback.

Now, the Broncos have to turn their sights somewhere else. Seeing as how it’s one of the best jobs in college football, I’m sure they’ll still be able to get a big name.

It should be interesting to see who they end up landing!