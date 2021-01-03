Kellen Moore Will Stay With The Cowboys, Won’t Coach Boise State

Kellen Moore won’t be the next football coach at Boise State.

The Cowboys announced Saturday night that Moore and the team had reached a “multi-year contract” to keep him in Dallas for the foreseeable future as the team’s offensive coordinator. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Cowboys announced they have agreed on a multi-year contract extension with OC Kellen Moore, who had been a candidate at Boise State. pic.twitter.com/dFBK7iHaFh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2021

The decision from Moore and the Cowboys comes as the former Broncos star was believed to be a leading candidate to take over the team.

Now, that option has been taken off of the table.

Can confirm, through multiple sources, that Kellen Moore & Andy Avalos have high interest in #BoiseState job. Both families on board. Both have interviewed. Process has included Chris Petersen, per sources. I expect one to be hired this week. More details Sunday in @TheIdahoPress pic.twitter.com/hoDvbHdVP3 — ???????????????? ???????????????????????? (@MikeFPrater) December 26, 2020

This is unfortunate for Broncos fans. It really looked like Moore was going to be the next man up for the Broncos.

Instead, he’s staying as the OC of the Cowboys. While financial details weren’t released, I’m sure Jerry Jones is taking care of the former college quarterback.

Now, the Broncos have to turn their sights somewhere else. Seeing as how it’s one of the best jobs in college football, I’m sure they’ll still be able to get a big name.

It should be interesting to see who they end up landing!