Larry King Hospitalized For Coronavirus: Report

Larry King has been hospitalized for coronavirus, according to multiple reports Saturday.

King has been hospitalized for over a week at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a source close to King’s family told CNN. King’s three sons haven’t been allowed to visit their father due to coronavirus protocols.

“Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ,” a source close to King’s family told ABC News.

ShowBiz411 first reported the news about King’s illness Friday.

CNN: Former CNN host and talk show legend Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles with the coronavirus, according to a source close to the family. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 2, 2021

Two of King’s children, Andy and Chaia, died last year while he was recovering from a stroke, according to Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: Larry King Breaks Silence Following ‘Loss Of Two Of My Children’)

King hosted CNN’s “Larry King Live” for 25 years and had recorded 6,000 episodes before retiring in 2010, according to CNN. The former CNN host had interviewed presidential candidates and various types of celebrities, including movie stars and athletes.

King was the radio show host of “The Larry King Show” from 1978 until 1994. King is also the host of “Larry King Now.”

The former CNN host has faced numerous health problems, including multiple heart attacks, CNN reported. King also has type 2 diabetes and undertook quintuple bypass surgery in 1987.

King disclosed that he was treated for lung cancer in 2017, the Hill reported. Two years later, had a stroke and received an angioplasty, The Hill reported.

