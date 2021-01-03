Pastor Killed In Shooting At Texas Church

A pastor was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a church in Winona, Texas.

Police responded to a 911 call at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to KLTV. The suspect hid in a bathroom before attacking the pastor and other church members who had arrived in preparation for Sunday services. (RELATED: Gunman Kills 26 People In Mass Shooting At Texas Church)

The suspect, a 21-year-old, is not being named by police. He was captured after a high-speed chase on Texas’s Interstate 20, CBS 19 reported.

Police believe that the pastor was shot with his own weapon after the suspect took it from him, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said at a press conference. He was arrested in a stolen car and in possession of a gun. Sheriff Smith told reporters that his office is treating the case as capital murder.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Twitter promised a strong response from law enforcement.

Texas will seek swift justice for the shooter. We thank law enforcement for their response. Keep the harmed in your prayers. https://t.co/Asyb74lt9L — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 3, 2021

The state of Texas as a whole struggled with violent crime in 2020. Houston saw 400 murders last year, while Austin’s murder rate increased by more than 50%.