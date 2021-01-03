Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Six Days Ago Voted For Pelosi On House Floor

Democratic Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore voted on the House floor for Rep. Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker on Sunday, just six days after announcing that she tested positive for COVID-19.

According to U.S. Capitol attending physician Dr. Brian Moynihan, Moore was cleared to return to the House floor to make the vote for Pelosi, Fox News reported. Moore sent out a tweet earlier Sunday announcing that her quarantine is done and that she had been cleared to travel from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C.

“Thank you all for the well wishes,” Moore said. “I am feeling good! My quarantine is over and I am medically cleared to travel and work on behalf of Wisconsin’s Fourth Congressional District.”

Moore announced she tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 28 and that she would be working from home until cleared by a doctor.

“I tested positive for COVID-19. I am following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others. I am thankful to be feeling well,” Moore said via Twitter. “And I do not foresee this disrupting my work for Wisconsin’s Fourth.”

Republican Florida Rep.-elect Maria Elvira Salazar announced Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest member of Congress to catch the disease. (RELATED: Every Member Of ‘The Squad’ Voted To Re-Elect Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker)

Dozens of politicians across the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19. There are at least 28 current members of the House — 19 Republicans and nine Democrats — who have tested positive, according to Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

The number of virus cases continues to rise in the United States with over 19 million cases, resulting in more than 330,000 deaths, The Washington Post reported.