REPORT: The Detroit Lions Have Interviewed Marvin Lewis

The Detroit Lions have reportedly interviewed Marvin Lewis.

According to Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the Lions have interviewed Lewis to potentially become the next head coach of the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lewis was the longtime coach of the Bengals before parting ways with the team after the 2018 season.

The #Lions quietly interviewed Marvin Lewis. Arthur Smith is a hot head coaching name, while Ed Dodds, Terry Fontenot and Joe Schoen are drawing a lot of GM interest. A look at where the six current searches stand, with @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo:https://t.co/9skZ2nOxBc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2021

Let me be crystal clear here with where I stand on this. If the Lions hire Marvin Lewis to be the next head coach of the team, I’m officially done with them.

I’m just done with the Lions at that point. I will never watch a Detroit game that has Marvin Lewis as the head coach.

The Lions need a home run hire. We need to get somebody who moves the needle in a major way. We need a guy like Ryan Day.

While Lewis isn’t a bad coach, we have no reason to believe he’ll elevate the team to a championship level.

I’m not kidding at all. If the Lions hire Marvin Lewis, I’m just straight up done.