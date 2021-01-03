Tim Scott: Georgia Runoffs Are ‘More Consequential’ Politically ‘Than Anything We’ve Ever Seen In Our Lifetime’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott told Fox News’ “Watters’ World” Saturday night that the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections are “more consequential” politically “than anything we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes.”

Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face off against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the Tuesday runoff that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. With a 50-48 majority to this point, Republicans must win one of two seats to keep their slim margin.

Scott discussed the ramifications of a potential loss with guest host Dan Bongino.

“This is every single thing we fought for the last four years,” Scott said. “President Trump standing in the fire himself. That is what’s up for grabs this time. We could literally lose it all if we don’t show up on Tuesday.”

“The only way we lose on Tuesday is if we don’t show up,” he continued. “President Trump has made it possible for this country to have the most inclusive economy in my lifetime. He has made it possible that we have the most conservative judiciary of all time. Frankly, we owe it to our past four years and the future that we win in 2021, starting on January 5, this Tuesday coming. It is more consequential than anything we’ve ever seen in our lifetime from a political perspective.”

Calling the difference “that black and white,” Scott predicted a “socialist nightmare” that would immediately ensue if Democrats win.

The South Carolina senator went on to criticize potential Democratic cabinet nominees that would easily pass Senate muster if Democrats hold the gavel, including Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders as Treasury secretary. (RELATED: Sen. Tim Scott Says Dems Will ‘Transform America’ Into ‘Socialist Utopia’ If GOP Loses In Georgia)

“This is an existential threat to everything we fought for and frankly won over the last four years. It’s all erased,” he warned.