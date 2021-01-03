Wisconsin Vs. Penn State Postponed

Wisconsin won’t play Penn State as scheduled Sunday.

The Badgers released a statement Saturday night announcing that the game against the Nittany Lions was postponed “as mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The statement didn’t mention coronavirus, and said the Badgers would be back to practice by Monday.

Sunday’s game at Penn State is being postponed, as mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns The two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game The Badgers will resume practice Monday ahead of Thursday’s home game vs. Indiana pic.twitter.com/eF83jHfqA2 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 2, 2021

It’s unclear what the specific issues are, but it would certainly seem the problems are within Penn State’s program.

Sunday’s game vs. No. 6/7 Wisconsin has been postponed. The decision was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants. https://t.co/KmteFro7Ud ????????⚪ — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 2, 2021

Well, this certainly sucks, and there’s no other way to put it. I was super excited to spend my Sunday watching the Badgers rock Penn State.

Now, that’s not going to be happening, and there’s no makeup date announced yet for the B1G game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

I guess it’s time to start focusing on Indiana. Go, Badgers, go!