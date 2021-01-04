15-Year-Old Charged In Mother’s Death After Attack Caught On Surveillance Camera, Police Say

A 15-year-old boy was charged Sunday in connection with his mother’s death in Texas, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy was caught on surveillance footage beating his mother, Stacy Ellen Barney, to death inside the family home, according to a press release shared by the McKinney Police Department. (RELATED: REPORT: Resident Lets Homeless Man Sleep On His Property, Gets Beaten To Death With Hammer)

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time,” a statement from the McKinney Police Department said. “This is an ongoing investigation.”

Police were called to the home by the teenager’s father around 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said. The mother was found dead inside the family home, while the 15-year-old was found in the area after a search, according to police. He was taken into custody after being found. (RELATED: 14-Year-Old Boy With Autism Allegedly Beaten To Death By Stepbrother While Mom Is Present)

Authorities have not given any information on what caused or led to the attack by the 15-year-old boy. No details of the attack allegedly caught on surveillance video have been released either. The 15-year-old was officially charged with murder.

The suspect’s name is being withheld due to his age.