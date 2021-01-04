Actor And Songwriter George Gerdes Dead At 72

“Bosch,” “The X-Files” actor and singer-songwriter George Gerdes has died. He was 72.

The songwriter turned actor suffered a brain aneurysm New Year’s Eve and died at a Glendale hospital on New Year’s day, life partner, Julia Johns, shared with The Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday about his death. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

#RIP George Gerdes; much-appreciated singer, songwriter & actor recorded a couple of albums in the early ’70s, then appeared in Sam Shepard and Aaron Sorkin plays, ‘Single White Female,’ ‘The X-Files,’ ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Bosch.’ https://t.co/hg7XSxmdCI @BoschAmazon pic.twitter.com/8NHivwP4mR — Mike Barnes (@MikeBarnes4) January 4, 2021

Gerdes worked onstage for Aaron Sorkin in “A Few Good Men” on Broadway and Sam Shepard’s off-Broadway hit “Fool for Love.” He also appeared on screen in such films as “Single White Female, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “Hidalgo.” (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

In as early as last year, he appeared in an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” and the reboot of “Perry Mason.” Not to mention, numerous appearances in TV series over the last few decades, including “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “True Blood.”

He also landed the part as President Dwight Eisenhower in Christopher Munch’s sci-fi history drama “The 11th Green” in 2020.

George Gerdes has departed. An actors actor and deeply kind man. Rest easy brother,we are fewer… pic.twitter.com/oJ4heiCK1h — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) January 2, 2021

In a New York Times piece from 1978, a reviewer compared Gerdes to Loudon Wainwright III and wrote that his songs “were effectively balanced between overt humor — which doesn’t mean silliness so much as seriousness infused with fun — and starker, more moving numbers,” according to the piece.