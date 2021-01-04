REPORT: British Teenager Charged With Terrorism-Related Offenses For Terror Plot

A British teenager has been arrested and charged after police suspected him of planning a terrorist plot involving 3D-printed guns.

The 17-year-old male was arrested in Essex on Dec. 29 and charged with six counts of terrorism-related offenses, including one count of preparing an act of terrorism, one count of disseminating a terrorist publication and four additional counts of possessing material that would be useful to a terrorist, according to The Independent. The plot was allegedly inspired by neo-Nazi ideology.

The teenager allegedly provided information for the creation of two printed firearms via a 3D-printer, according to The Independent. He is also allegedly transferred funds to a second person to purchase the materials for the firearms and draft plans for a storage bunker.

Two other properties were raided in Chelmsford and Brentwood that were allegedly connected with the arrest, according to The Independent. No additional information has been released on the two raids. (RELATED: WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Will Not Be Extradited To US, British Judge Rules)

The West Yorkshire police told The Independent that the arrest of the 17-year-old was a “pre-planed, intelligence-led” operation in conjunction with the Essex Police department and the Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

The boy appeared Monday before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, according to The Independent, and did not enter in a plea. His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22 before the Old Bailey.