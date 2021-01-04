Chargers Fire Head Coach Anthony Lynn

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired head coach Anthony Lynn.

The Chargers announced Monday morning that Lynn had been cut loose from coaching duties after four years and a 33-31 record with the team.

You can read the full statement below.

Statement from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/aR8z0OqnEG — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 4, 2021

Of all the fired coaches who will probably have no problem at all getting a new job, Anthony Lynn is right at the top of the list.

You’d be hard-pressed to find many coaches on the market more respected than him. The dude is 100% going to get another job sooner than later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers)

Let’s not forget that Lynn won 12 games with the Chargers back in 2018. He’s not too far removed at all for having a ton of success.

Even this season, he went 7-9. It’s far from being good, but the Chargers were far from a terrible team. Factor in that Justin Herbert was starting as a rookie QB, and I don’t think it becomes hard to see why Lynn will bounce back quickly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers)

Finally, let’s take a moment to remember Lynn’s greatest quote ever. Roll the film!