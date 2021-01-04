Cuban Immigrant And Author Mike Gonzalez Explains His Issues With Identity Politics

Watch as Cuban immigrant and British historian Mike Gonzalez explains his issues with identity politics and how he believes the ideology “hijacks our best impulses” as Americans.

Gonzalez, who fled communist Cuba when he was twelve years old, explains on a C-SPAN segment the three “myths” about identity politics he lists in his novel The Plot To Change America.(RELATED: Foreign Policy Expert Mike Gonzalez Talks Identity Politics, George Floyd And China)

The British historian goes on to describe identity politics as a “Neo-Marxist” ideology and refutes the idea that it was founded as a grassroots movement among discriminated groups of people.

Watch the video above to find out what Gonzalez believes these three “myths” are and his perspective on identity politics as a whole.

WATCH:

