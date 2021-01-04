DC Mayor Mobilizes National Guard To Police Massive Gatherings Of Trump Supporters

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that she was mobilizing roughly 100 D.C. National Guard troops to help police the thousands of Trump supporters expected to descend on the city in the coming days.

She stated during her Monday press conference that the troops will not be armed but will be expected to help Metro Police arrest individuals open carrying firearms. (EXCLUSIVE: Trump Activating 400 National Guard Troops To Protect Federal Monuments In DC)

“We will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate residents or cause destruction in our city,” Bowser stated before urging D.C. residents to avoid downtown and adding that she is contemplating instilling a curfew for Tuesday and Wednesday.

LIVE: Situational update January 4. https://t.co/oggwFH1b4s — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 4, 2021

A spokesman for the D.C. National Guard confirmed troops’ involvement to the Daily Caller in a statement indicating more information would be released later in the day.

“The District of Columbia National Guard will provide support to the city during demonstrations this week,” the statement reads. “We will provide more information about our support later today.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged his supporters to gather in D.C. ahead of the Congressional certification of the 2020 election results.

I will be there. Historic day! https://t.co/k6LStsWpfy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021