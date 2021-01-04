Broncos’ John Elway Steps Away From General Manager Duties, Will Hire GM To Get ‘Back To Competing For World Championships’

The Denver Broncos’ General Manager John Elway said he is stepping away from his role to hire a new GM to get “back to competing for World Championships.”

“I was excited for the opportunity to move up…” the Denver Broncos’ general manager shared according to a post shared on Twitter by the Denver team. “We are going to find the best candidate…Our goal is to get back to competing for World Championships.”

John Elway on his decision to take an elevated role and hire a new GM: “I was excited for the opportunity to move up… We are going to find the best candidate…Our goal is to get back to competing for World Championships.” pic.twitter.com/WOZlKbaM1d — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) January 4, 2021

“This is a great place with all the resources to win,” Elway shared in another tweet from the Broncos. “We have a lot of good people on the football side, and I’ll be there for them in any way possible.” (RELATED: REPORT: Cam Newton Isn’t The Patriots ‘Clear’ Starting Quarterback Right Now)

“This is a great place with all the resources to win. We have a lot of good people on the football side, and I’ll be there for them in any way possible.” – John Elway pic.twitter.com/nf0uiTjyWo — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 4, 2021

In an earlier post from the team, President and CEO Joe Ellis talked about Elway taking on a new role.

#Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis on John Elway: pic.twitter.com/X6GgfWCfSz — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 4, 2021

“John Elway is the most important and impactful person in the history of the Denver Broncos,” Ellis shared in a statement posted from the team. “With all of his experience and competitive fire, I know John will be a tremendous resource for the Broncos in this role.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point in the clip, Elway also said the new “GM is going to have control of the draft. He’s going to have control of the 53 and free agency. So, he’s going to have control.”

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter also wrote on social media that, per a source, “Elway will stay on as Pres of FB Ops while GM works closely w/ HC Vic Fangio. Elway helped Denver to nearly 100 wins and SB win.”

“Although Elway’s top lieutenant Matt Russell had chance to interview for GM job and stay, he has decided to retire and spend time with family and kids, per source,” he added. “He will assist Elway thru the GM search. Russell spent 20 years in NFL—12 with Broncos—and won 3 Super Bowls.”