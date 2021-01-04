ESPN Gives Alabama A 62.5% Chance Of Beating Ohio State In The National Title Game

ESPN believes Alabama is likely going to beat Ohio State in the national title game.

As of this moment, ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Crimson Tide a 62.5% chance of beating the Buckeyes next Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama is currently favored by more than a touchdown in the highly-anticipated matchup.

As I’ve said many times before, I think you’re crazy if you think the national title game will be a blowout. In my humble opinion, there’s no chance that happens.

Whether Alabama wins or the Buckeyes take home the title, I 100% expect this game to be a shootout.

I understand Alabama being favored, and I’m more than okay with that. They’ve certainly put together a more complete season than the Buckeyes have, and they’ve pretty much never been pushed.

However, Ohio State proved against Clemson that when they’re rolling, they’re unstoppable!

The good news is that we’re only a week away from finding out what will happen! I can’t wait. You can catch the game January 11 at 8:00 EST on ESPN!