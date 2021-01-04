Man Kills Grandfather, Slashes 4-Year-Old Sister In Apparent Machete Attack, Police Say

A man reportedly killed his grandfather plus injured his four-year-old sister and another family member in a machete attack Sunday.

The attack occurred at a Brooklyn apartment building around 6:20 p.m., according to the New York Post. Dayquan Dubose, 22, first attacked the four-year-old girl by slashing her in the hip and leg area, police sources told the outlet.

#UPDATE: Man in custody after allegedly stabbing grandfather to death, slashing 4-year-old sister and brother-in-law in Brooklyn machete attack, police say@RebeccaRSolomon has the latest: https://t.co/1ZhBNBWuaj pic.twitter.com/8eJMveYlg3 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) January 4, 2021

Dubose then stabbed his grandfather, 79, in the stomach and his brother-in-law, 49, in the hand, the outlet reported. The attack was reportedly tied to a domestic dispute, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Man With Machete Tattoo On His Face Allegedly Attacks Man With Machete)

A witness was able to hold Dubose until police arrived, the outlet reported.

The grandfather passed away after being taken to a local hospital, the outlet reported. The 4-year-old sister and brother-in-law were both hospitalized, but are in stable condition, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Surveillance Video Reportedly Captures Fight Between Machete-Wielding Men In Bronx Bodega)

A neighbor who was not named described Dubose as a “good kid.”

“He’s a good kid,” the neighbor told New York Daily News. “He must have snapped or maybe he got high or something.”

Charges against Dubose were pending as of Sunday night, according to the outlet.