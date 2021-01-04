Hawley Says ‘Antifa Scumbags’ Showed Up To His Front Door And Threatened His Wife, New Born Daughter

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said a group of Antifa members threatened, vandalized, and pounded on his door while his wife and newborn daughter were inside Monday night.

Hawley said the group showed up at his house in Washington D.C. where his family was while he was in Missouri, as they cannot travel. An activist group ShutdownDC tweeted about showing up to Hawley’s house and then later released a statement saying they approached Hawley’s front door.

“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence,” Hawley said on Twitter.

Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

VIDEO OF A PROTEST AT HAWLEY’S MONDAY NIGHT:

“We came to let Hawley know that his actions are undemocratic and unacceptable,” ShutDownDC activist Patrick Young said in a statement on the groups website. “Voters decided who they wanted to be president and now Hawley is trying to silence their voices, even after Republican election officials certified the vote counts. And let’s not forget that the bulk of the votes they would throw out come from Black and brown voters. This is an attempted coup waged by silencing the voices of people of color.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to Hawley’s office for additional details.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)