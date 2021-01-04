Howard Stern Says Trump’s Call With Georgia Election Official ‘Gangster’ And ‘Criminal’

Howard Stern said President Donald Trump’s call with Georgia election official was both “gangster” and “criminal.”

“This is criminal,” the SiriusXM host said Monday on his radio show “The Howard Stern Show,” referencing a recording of the call obtained by the Washington Post. “It’s gangster.”

The comments were noted by The Hill in a piece in published Monday. (RELATED: Howard Stern To Trump: ‘Get The F–k Out,’ Let Pence Take Over)

“It’s like Donald Corleone,” he added, referencing the famed character from the mafia movie franchise, “The Godfather.”

Howard Stern rips Trump over Georgia call: “This is criminal. It’s gangster” https://t.co/HPoCtjKihq pic.twitter.com/zfdBfN309c — The Hill (@thehill) January 4, 2021

“How is this shit not criminal what’s going on?” Stern continued. “I don’t understand it. They’ve got the tapes.” (RELATED: Trump Said If He’d Known He’d Run For President He ‘Wouldn’t Have Done’ Stern’s Show)

At one point, the radio host slammed the president for being “busy with” changing election results rather than making sure the COVID-19 vaccine is getting out to everyone.

“Only 4.2 million people in the United States have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” Stern told his listeners, per the outlet. “It’s like third-world shit going on! The thing that’s really pissing me off is that this motherf—ing government that hardly exists now, they can’t get the coronavirus vaccine out.”

“Front-line workers in hospitals can’t get it, and you’re [Trump] making f—ing phone calls to try to end the election?” Stern added. “What happened to this country? It’s such a disappointment that we cannot vaccinate people. We can’t get f—ing vaccine into people’s arms.”

The SiriusXM radio host then suggested it is time for the president to go “back to f—ing Florida.”

“We’re all locked in our houses and this f—ing guy, I know what I’ll spend my time on, I’m gonna try and convince everybody I won the election,” Stern shared.

“You didn’t win,” he added, in a message to Trump. “It’s over. Go back to f—ing Florida.”