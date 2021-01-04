Ivanka Wows In Gorgeous Black Coat And Boots Combo Ahead Of Georgia Trip

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous coat and boots combo at the White House ahead of her trip to Georgia.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve black coat that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump boarding Marine One headed for Air Force One for a rally in Dalton, Georgia. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a bright red turtleneck and black high heel boots.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Not long after pictures surfaced online of their trip to GA, the first daughter tweeted a picture with Trump on board Air Force One.

“Off to Georgia with Dad!” Ivanka captioned her post. “Get out and VOTE Georgia!!!”

Off to Georgia with Dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!! pic.twitter.com/zm7Zk6l6wo — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 4, 2021

“Headed to Georgia today with @realdonaldtrump!” she tweeted in an earlier post. “Georgia, cast your vote for Senators @KLoeffler and @Perduesenate tomorrow to send a resounding message to Washington: American patriotism is alive in Georgia – and Georgia will keep freedom alive in America! Flag of United States.”

Headed to Georgia today with @realdonaldtrump! Georgia, cast your vote for Senators @KLoeffler and @Perduesenate tomorrow to send a resounding message to Washington: American patriotism is alive in Georgia – and Georgia will keep freedom alive in America! pic.twitter.com/DXJr4CQd7C — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 4, 2021

