The Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Head Coach Doug Marrone

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Doug Marrone.

After a 1-15 season, the Jaguars made the decision to move off of Marrone after five seasons with the team. Marrone leaves the Jags with a regular season record of 23-43. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, all eyes now turn to Urban Meyer, who is rumored to be Marrone’s likely replacement in Jacksonville. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen in the coming days.

We’re literally at the brink! The attention of the football world is all focused on the former Ohio State coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Meyer (@urbanmeyercoach)

Do I think the Jags will actually get Meyer? I have no idea, but they wouldn’t have fired Marrone if they didn’t think there was a better option on the table.

Marrone might not be great, but he did make a run a few years back with the Jags. Now, he’s looking for another job.

That means Jacksonville has likely zeroed in on another option.

Doug Marrone talks about having to prep his family on the rumors/reports about his job standing. Man how we forget sometimes Props to @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/HS4wHaC71p — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) January 4, 2021

Will it be Urban Meyer? Only time will tell, but this is now the biggest coaching situation in the NFL.