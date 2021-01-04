Jonathan Taylor Finishes The Regular Season With More Than 1,000 Rushing Yards

Indianapolis Colts rookie star Jonathan Taylor finished the regular season with a bang.

After a few down games throughout 2020, Taylor concluded the regular season with a total of 1,169 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He took off for 253 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the final regular season game against the Jaguars.

I told everyone who would listen that Taylor was going to be a beast in the NFL. It was obvious to me after watching him at Wisconsin that he was bound for success.

In November, he had some games where he barely touched the ball and the critics started getting bold.

However, he clearly bounced back in a major way, and the stats speak for themselves. Breaking the 1,000 yards mark as a rookie is huge.

Taylor tacking on 11 rushing touchdowns is absolutely impressive, and you’d have to be insane to think differently.

You wanna talk about good company? Colts rookies with 1,000 rush yards & 10 rush TD: ????Marshall Faulk

????Edgerrin James

????Jonathan Taylor pic.twitter.com/6zWEecmZgm — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 3, 2021

Props to Taylor for dominating the rookie during his rookie season. Badgers fans everywhere are very happy to watch it happen.