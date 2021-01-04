Sen. Kelly Loeffler To Object During Electoral College Certification Process On January 6

Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler said Monday night that she will object during Congress’s counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, one day after her runoff election on Jan. 5, joining over a dozen senators in the effort.

“Elections are the bedrock of our democracy and the American people deserve to be 100% confident in our election systems and its outcomes. But right now, tens of millions of Americans have real concerns about the way in which the November Presidential election was conducted—and I share their concerns,” Loeffler said in a statement to Fox News.

“The American people deserve a platform in Congress, permitted under the Constitution, to have election issues presented so that they can be addressed,” Loeffler continued. “That’s why, on January 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process.”

There are now at least a dozen Senators who will object during Congress’s counting of the Electoral College vote. Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley was the first Senator to make the announcement on Thursday, citing big-tech platforms’ alleged interference in the election in support of Biden and claiming election laws were broken in Pennsylvania.

Eleven Republican senators, led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, announced Saturday that they would also object to the certification of states’ Electoral College votes when Congress meets on Jan. 6. (RELATED: 11 Republican Senators – Led By Ted Cruz – Will Object To Electoral College Certification)

Along with Hawley and Cruz, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, Montana Sen. Steve Daines, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, all released a joint statement Saturday explaining why they would object. (RELATED: Tom Cotton Breaks With Group Of GOP Senators — Will Not Oppose Electoral Vote Count On January 6)

Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis, Kansas’s Roger Marshall, Tennessee’s Bill Haggerty and Alabama’s Tommy Tuberville, all signed on before being sworn in Sunday as Senators.