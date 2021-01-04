Report: Raiders Star Josh Jacobs Arrested For DUI, Denies He Was Drunk

The Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was reportedly arrested for driving while under the influence following a car crash where he was injured.

“No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment,” Jacobs’ attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld shared in a statement to ESPN in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged,” his attorney’s added.

Raiders Star Josh Jacobs Arrested For DUI, Injured In Crash https://t.co/b4OtqgEQQY — TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2021

The statement came following reports the Raiders‘ Pro Bowl running back was arrested for a DUI by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police after officers responded to a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning near McCarran International Airport. (RELATED: These Are The Best Internet Reactions To Jon Gruden’s NFL Return)

Police reportedly suspected Jacobs was under the influence and he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Josh was later transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for a DUI.

The team has since issued a statement saying it is aware of the situation involving the player.

“The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs,” the team shared, per the outlet. “The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time.”

Raiders’ head coach Jon Gruden also talked about the situation during a press conference Monday.

“We’re just aware of it,” Gruden shared. “I will say that Josh is OK and I’m not at liberty to comment on it until I get more facts. But we do have word that Josh is OK and we are looking into the matter.

Fox 5 Vegas reported the Vegas running back has since been released from custody and a court date on the matter has been set for March 8.