REPORT: Man Arrested For Allegedly Ransacking Hospital Helicopter For Medical Equipment

Asheville Police from North Carolina have arrested a man suspected of stealing hospital equipment from a parked hospital helicopter, according to The State.

The suspect, 34-year-old Jason Alan Roland, reportedly broke into a parked Mission Hospital helicopter and stole multiple pieces of medical equipment including two thermometers, according to an Asheville Police Department incident report.

Asheville Police were alerted by Mission Hospital staff members early Friday morning that one of their helicopters had been broken into and ransacked, per the same news release from the APD Facebook page.

“Asheville Police Department (APD) responded… after receiving a report that one of the hospital helicopters had been broken into. The officers arrived to find that the interior of the aircraft had been ransacked, and that the suspect removed medical equipment before fleeing the scene,” per the APD news release.

Police located and arrested Roland on Saturday and charged him with “breaking/entering a motor vehicle and damage to property.” He was also served with three unrelated arrest warrants, according to an Asheville Police Department (APD) news release from their Facebook page.

Rolande is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center in North Carolina on a $4,000 secured bond, according to the APD news release. (RELATED: Suspected Shooter Who Gunned Down Texas Paster, Injured Two Others Arrested).