‘That’s Not An Answer’: Martha MacCallum Grills Georgia Secretary Of State On Whether He Approved Leaked Trump Call

Fox News host Martha MacCallum pressed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday evening over whether he approved the release of the weekend phone call between himself and President Donald Trump.

Trump berated Raffensperger in the call “to find” enough votes for him to win the state, according to a recording obtained by the Washington Post. The president lost Georgia to President-Elect Joe Biden by 11,779 votes during the November election.

“Did you OK the release of the phone call? Did you say, ‘OK, let’s release the audio of the phone call’?” MacCallum asked the state official.

“The information is out there. It is what it is,” Raffensperger responded.

“That’s not an answer to my question,” MacCallum continued. “Are you going to answer my question? Were you aware of the decision, and were you in favor of the decision to release the phone call, sir?

“I think that we had to respond to the president’s Twitter, and we responded with the facts that were in the call,” Raffensperger said. “That’s how it got out there. So now the world can make up their own decisions, listen to the whole thing — both sides of the aisle, right down the middle. And they can make their own decisions.” (RELATED: Georgia Secretary Of State Suggests Trump Could Face Criminal Probe For Phone Call)

WATCH:



Shortly after the November election, incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler called for Raffensperger’s resignation, claiming he failed to provide “honest and transparent elections.” Perdue and Loeffler face a tough runoff election Tuesday that will decide the Republican Senate majority’s fate.

“Senator Perdue still owes my wife an apology for all the death threats she got after he asked for my resignation,” Raffensperger told MacCallum. “I have not heard one peep from that man since. If he wants to call me, face to face, man to man — I’ll talk to him, off the record. But he hasn’t done that.”