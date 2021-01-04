Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Calls Some Fellow Republicans’ Efforts To Overturn Election Results ‘An Affront To Democracy’

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker criticized fellow Republicans on Monday, calling their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results “an affront to Democracy.”

During a COVID-19 briefing, Baker said he believes that President-elect Joe Biden “won the election fair and square.”

“For the life of me, I can’t figure out how people in my party can say all the other elections in which their folks barely won, were fine, and the only one they seem to have any concerns about is the one at the top of the ticket,” Baker said.

Biden won the election with an electoral college victory of 306-232.

Congress is expected to certify the election results Wednesday, but a large number of Republicans are expected to challenge Biden’s win. This includes at least 100 Republican representatives and around a dozen Republican senators, including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, USA TODAY reported

“It is my hope that these initiatives fail and the electors do the right thing,” the governor added.

Baker has vocalized his disapproval of President Trump over the course of the past four years. In a COVID-19 briefing in early November, Baker referred to Trump’s claims of voter fraud as “wildly inappropriate.” At the same news conference, he also said he decided to not vote for Trump or Biden in the election. (RELATED: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker Calls Trump’s Claims Of Voter Fraud ‘Wildly Inappropriate’)

Instead of focusing on the validity of the election results, Baker said he believes Congress should be concerned with improving the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort.

“That in my view is where our colleagues at the federal level should be focusing their time and their attention,” said Baker.