The New York Jets Fire Adam Gase

The New York Jets have fired head coach Adam Gase.

The Jets announced Sunday night that they fired Gase following a 2-14 season. He went 9-23 during two seasons with the franchise.

Gase simply had to go. There was no way he could return for a third season after winning two games this season.

The Jets were so bad, and they hold the second pick in the draft. It’s time to hit the reset button, and that means getting a new coach.

The good news for Gase is that he’ll almost certainly end up getting a coordinator or position coaching job before long.

It just doesn’t appear that he’s cut out to be a head coach. It doesn’t mean he won’t stick around in the NFL for a long time as an assistant.

The biggest question now is who the Jets will target. With the second overall pick, you know they’re going to attract some reasonably big names. It should be interesting to see who they land.