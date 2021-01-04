Piers Morgan Tells Republicans To ‘Whack’ ‘Mob Boss’ Trump In Op-Ed

British journalist Piers Morgan went after President Donald Trump in a Monday column for the Daily Mail, calling on Republicans to ‘whack’ Trump like a “mob boss.”

Morgan penned the op-ed after the Washington Post released a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where the president berated the state official “to find” him enough votes to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“What’s needed right now is Republicans to stop colluding with their corrupt leader like snivelling mob under-bosses – and stand up to him,” Morgan wrote. “That’s what ultimately brought down Nixon; when his own party turned on him, sickened by the way he had demeaned the office of the presidency.”

He continued, “It’s time for leading Republicans to remind themselves that that their first duty is to the American people, say ‘ENOUGH!’ and whack their boss.”

The “Good Morning Britain” host once had a friendly relationship with Trump early in his first term, interviewing the president during his 2018 and 2019 trip to the United Kingdom.

Last Spring, Morgan fell out of favor after publicly criticizing Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Summer protests in a number of op-eds and tweets. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Says Trump Should Take A Knee In The Oval Office To Unify America)

Trump’s Saturday meeting with Raffensperger is leading to calls for a criminal investigation, including from Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu and Democratic New York Rep. Kathleen. David Worley, the only Democrat on the Georgia State Board of Elections, demanded Raffensperger launch a civil and criminal probe into the president.