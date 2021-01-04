Businessman, Wife And Son Die After Plane Crashes Into Home

Three people were killed Saturday after a small plane crashed into a house outside Detroit, numerous sources reported.

The plane had departed from Georgia to return home to Michigan. The victims are David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the Associated Press reported.

DEADLY PLANE CRASH: A small plane slammed into a Michigan home and burst into flames, killing everyone on board — including a teenager; the family inside the house managed to escape just in time. @elwynlopez reports. https://t.co/aTOEHFY10Q pic.twitter.com/U9NrkvBH92 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 4, 2021

The home that the plane crashed into is located roughly 40 miles west of Detroit in a residential area half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, according to the AP. The aircraft, a single-engine Piper 24 Comanche, crashed at around 4 p.m., causing the home to become engulfed in flames.

The family of five who live in the home said they were in the living room and then moved to another room when the plane crashed into the house. The mother, father, and three children were not injured, but their cat died, WDIV reported.

The mother told WDIV that had the family stayed in the living room, where they were arguing about which movie to watch, the incident could have cost even more lives.

Compo’s term as president of the association ended days prior to his death. His son, Dawson, had recently graduated from Detroit Catholic Central High School.

BREAKING: The 3 individuals that died in Lyon Township plane crash tonight included David Compo, president of the Home Builders Association of Southeast Michigan, his wife, Michelle, and their son Dawson. Statement from Michael Stoskopf, CEO of HBA of Southeast MI: pic.twitter.com/GwIfQV6R8o — Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) January 3, 2021

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, according to the AP.