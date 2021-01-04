Rams Quarterback John Wolford Won’t Delete His LinkedIn Because ‘Football Ends At Some Point’

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford plans on sticking around on LinkedIn.

Wolford led the Rams to a Sunday win over the Cardinals after Jared Goff couldn’t play because of an injury, and the team punched their ticket to the playoffs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

That might make you think that he’s now all in on the NFL, but not so fast! According to Lindsey Thiry, Wolford plans on keeping his LinkedIn because “football ends at some point.”

“Football ends at some point,” John Wolford says, “So I’ll probably keep my [LinkedIn account] up.” — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 4, 2021

It’s absolutely amazing that Wolford has an active LinkedIn page. I love it. Most athletes wouldn’t dream of keeping a LinkedIn page up and active.

Not our guy Wolford. He’s out here planning on keeping it, despite the fact that he just led the Rams to the playoffs.

my favorite thing about football today is that Rams starting QB, John Wolford has an incredibly polished active LinkedIn profile. pic.twitter.com/PPEAKkZtLT — Jacquelyn Dahl (@JacquelynKDahl) January 3, 2021

You have to give the man credit for recognizing that football doesn’t last forever. It’s a short career for most players.

That means you have to prepare for the future. Seeing as how Wolford has worked in finance in-between playing stints, I’d say it’s pretty clear he’s prepping for a life after slinging footballs around.

Great win @RamsNFL — headed to the playoffs! Wolford first player ever with 200 plus passing yards and 50 plus rushing yards in QB debut. That’s gonna be some update of his LinkedIn profile tonight. #Rams — Amjad Mahmood Khan (@AmjadMKhanEsq) January 4, 2021

Now, if Wolford can lead the Rams on a playoff run, then he can really add some fun updates to his LinkedIn account!