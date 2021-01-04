Editorial

REPORT: Indianapolis Has Reached An Agreement To Host All Of March Madness

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 07: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the second half of their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 89-76. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Indianapolis will reportedly host the entire 2021 March Madness tournament.

According to Anthony Calhoun, the city of Indy and the NCAA have reached a deal to play every single March Madness game in the area during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those who don’t know, this has been in the works for a little bit at this point. The NCAA previously announced the sites would change, and Indy would likely end up hosting the entire thing.

Now, it sounds like it’s a done deal.

As I’ve said since day one, I’m for whatever works. March Madness last season was snatched away from us because of coronavirus.

We didn’t even get to finish the conference tournaments before the entire thing closed down.

Now, it sounds like the NCAA will have a bubble system in Indy for the 68-team tournament in March. This is pretty much basketball porn.

Every single team being in the same location is more or less going to be the greatest AAU tournament ever held, and I can’t wait.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Let us know in the comments what you think about this plan for March Madness. I think it’s genius.