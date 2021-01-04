REPORT: Indianapolis Has Reached An Agreement To Host All Of March Madness

Indianapolis will reportedly host the entire 2021 March Madness tournament.

According to Anthony Calhoun, the city of Indy and the NCAA have reached a deal to play every single March Madness game in the area during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: HUGE news for Indy! Sources tell me that the NCAA and the city have reached an agreement to host the ENTIRE 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis. Official announcement expected later today. @WISH_TV #MarchMadness — Anthony Calhoun ???? (@ACwishtv) January 4, 2021

For those who don’t know, this has been in the works for a little bit at this point. The NCAA previously announced the sites would change, and Indy would likely end up hosting the entire thing.

Now, it sounds like it’s a done deal.

NCAA relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Sites: https://t.co/vIXw2BBDID pic.twitter.com/Ki8EGMZmWz — NCAA (@NCAA) November 16, 2020

As I’ve said since day one, I’m for whatever works. March Madness last season was snatched away from us because of coronavirus.

We didn’t even get to finish the conference tournaments before the entire thing closed down.

Now, it sounds like the NCAA will have a bubble system in Indy for the 68-team tournament in March. This is pretty much basketball porn.

Every single team being in the same location is more or less going to be the greatest AAU tournament ever held, and I can’t wait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Let us know in the comments what you think about this plan for March Madness. I think it’s genius.