REPORT: Lawsuit Alleges Fitness Center Had Secret Camera, Owner Watched Woman In Tanning Booth

A woman is suing a fitness operator for placing a surveillance camera in the tanning booth of a Snap Fitness franchise in Wright County, Minnesota, Star Tribune reported.

Lawsuit: Fitness club owner in Annandale used secret camera to view woman undressing in tanning booth. https://t.co/K897yu7xv9 — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) January 4, 2021

According to the personal injury lawsuit, Randall D. Roiger installed a camera and watched the woman, Teressa Trattles, “repeatedly remove her clothing…without knowing she was being viewed,” Star Tribune reported. (RELATED: Sex Offender Arrested For Planting Spy Camera In Female Restroom Toilets At James Bond Studio)

Trattles detected the pinhole camera on January 18, 2019 after pulling back some tape, KARE 11 reported. She notified the police who followed up the next day, KARE 11 reported. Police found an iPad on Roger’s desk that served as the camera’s monitor, according to the criminal complaint, KARE 11 reported. Rogers denied the camera recorded or captured photographs, but admitted the iPad shows the feed, KARE 11 reported.

According to the complaint, filed in Wright County District Court March 22, 2019, Roigers told Annandale Police he used the camera was to keep “unauthorized users who don’t pay for the service from using the tanning booth.” Roigers said he “quit watching” when customers undressed, according to the complaint, KARE 11 reported.

Police charged Roigers with one count of using a device in a “place where a reasonable person would have an expectation of privacy,” which is a gross misdemeanor, KARE 11 reported.