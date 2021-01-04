REPORT: Man Finds His Own Stolen Vehicle And Tracks Down The Alleged Thieves. Now, One Of Them Is Dead

The owner of a black Chevrolet sedan found the teenagers allegedly responsible for stealing his car and got into a physical altercation that left one dead and the other hospitalized Sunday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A 35-year-old male, later identified as Lynell Glover, reportedly spotted his stolen vehicle in Volo, Illinois, near Route 12 and Route 120 Sunday, according to the Chicago Tribune. He pursued the alleged thieves, both 17-year-old males, in another vehicle before the black sedan ran out of gas at about 3 a.m. in a depopulated area off Route 12, the Chicago Tribune reported.



Glover confronted the pair of alleged thieves, according to Lake County’s sheriff’s office, leading to a physical altercation where both teens were shot, Fox News reported.

Glover sustained minor injuries, but the alleged thieves both sustained gunshot wounds, according to Fox News. One of the teenagers was hospitalized, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Sgt. Chris Covelli wrote in a Jan. 3 media release that Glover was a resident of Round Lake Beach and reported the black sedan as stolen Dec. 30, according to the Chicago Tribune. (RELATED: 6 Dead, 19 Shot Over Holiday Weekend In Chicago)

Police are currently unsure which of the participants in the altercation owned the firearm, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Covelli said in an email that the sheriff’s office is treating the investigation as a homicide, and that it’s too soon to determine if this was an act of self defense, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Lake County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Monday on Twitter that the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office “also approved the charges of two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X Felonies) for Glover.” A judge set Glover’s bond at one million dollars at a hearing Monday.

Authorities are waiting for the results of an autopsy on the dead 17-year-old. The other alleged thief is in stable condition in the hospital, as reported by Fox News.