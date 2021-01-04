Editorial

REPORT: Ryan Day Isn’t Interested In Interviewing For NFL Jobs

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks to the clock during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 49-28. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is reportedly not interested in leaving for the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, Day “is not” open to interviewing for a head coaching job in the NFL. Schefter did note Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald is open to the idea. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s no reason at all for Day to leave for the NFL. He’s a king in Columbus, and he has the Buckeyes rolling.

They’re set to play Alabama next week for the national title. He’s on the brink of being cemented into the history books.

Why would he give that up to take over a bad NFL team?

 

I’ve never understood why any star college coach would want to go to the NFL. When you’re a college coaching icon, you’re as close to a god as you can get in college athletics.

Look at Nick Saban. That man doesn’t ask anyone for permission on how to run Alabama. He just does what he wants, and Day is 100% near that kind of status.

 

Day ruling out coaching at the next level is 100% the correct call. Leaving wouldn’t make any sense at all.