REPORT: Ryan Day Isn’t Interested In Interviewing For NFL Jobs

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is reportedly not interested in leaving for the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, Day “is not” open to interviewing for a head coaching job in the NFL. Schefter did note Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald is open to the idea. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

B1G coaching update… Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald is open to taking NFL HC interviews; Ohio State HC Ryan Day is not, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

There’s no reason at all for Day to leave for the NFL. He’s a king in Columbus, and he has the Buckeyes rolling.

They’re set to play Alabama next week for the national title. He’s on the brink of being cemented into the history books.

Why would he give that up to take over a bad NFL team?

I’ve never understood why any star college coach would want to go to the NFL. When you’re a college coaching icon, you’re as close to a god as you can get in college athletics.

Look at Nick Saban. That man doesn’t ask anyone for permission on how to run Alabama. He just does what he wants, and Day is 100% near that kind of status.

Day ruling out coaching at the next level is 100% the correct call. Leaving wouldn’t make any sense at all.