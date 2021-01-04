REPORT: Trump To Give Reps. Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes Presidential Medal Of Freedom

President Donald Trump will reportedly award Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes and Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Trump will reportedly give Nunes the award at the White House on Monday and a Republican source told the Daily Caller that Jordan will be given the award on Jan. 11. Both Nunes and Jordan have been staunch supporters of the president and helped defend the president during his impeachment hearings in the House.

The ceremony is reportedly not on the White House’s public schedule, but according to CNN, Nunes will be presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday. Nunes is the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee. (RELATED: Rep. Jim Jordan Rips The Hypocrisy Of Bars Violating Curfew While NFL Fans Can Attend The Cleveland Game)

Jordan will reportedly receive the award next Monday. The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when asked about the two Congressman. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Sends Letter To US Park Police Asking For ‘More Information’ On Protecting Historic Statues)

Famous American wrestler Dan Gable was the last person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, receiving the award in the Oval Office in December.