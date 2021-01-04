Here Are Some Of Trump And Biden’s Savage Media Moments

Both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden lashed out against members of the media and people on the campaign trail.

In this video, we have compiled a number of these incidents, including Trump’s viral argument with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Biden’s statements about a man’s weight at a campaign event and more.

Trump garnered both criticism and popularity for many of the statements he made leading up to the 2016 election and throughout his presidency. Similarly, Biden has also engaged in very public altercations with potential voters and interviewers on the campaign trail. (RELATED: ‘You’re Full Of Sh**’: Biden Gets Into Shouting Match With Auto Worker Over Guns)

Click the video below and let us know which clips you thought were the most shocking, hilarious, or rude.

WATCH:

Here are some other related videos of politicians and members of the media lashing out:

Candace Owens Goes Full Savage

Trump’s Most Savage Moments

Tucker Carlson’s Most Savage Burns

Savage Burns And Gaffes: Presidential Edition

Trump’s Most Savage Moments: Coronavirus Edition!

Watch Roger Stone Lash Out At His Lawyer

‘Don’t Talk To Me That Way’: President Donald Trump Has Fiery Exchange With Reporter

Biden Explodes On Iowa Voter At A Town Hall

Don’t forget to check us out on social media:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out our Twitter

Check out our Facebook

Follow us on Instagram