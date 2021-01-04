‘Out Of Touch With Reality’: Tulsi Gabbard Rips House Gender Neutral Terms Rules Change

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard criticized House Democrats who adopted new rules to use gender-neutral words as “out of touch with reality” during a Monday night appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The House of Representatives on Monday approved proposed changes to House rules to “honor all gender identities” by using gender-neutral terms instead of pronouns and words used to specify familial relations.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson brought up the rule changes along with Democratic Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s usage of the phrase “amen and woman” to end his Sunday prayer to open up the 117th Congress.

“How does it empower women to ban the acknowledgment that women exist?” Carlson asked Gabbard.

“It absolutely does the very opposite of that, and it’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the very biological existence of women,” Gabbard said. “And this recent rule change that the House just actually voted and passed on today … removing references to mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters from congressional rules and administration, it’s mind-blowing because it shows just how out of touch with reality and the struggles of every day Americans people in Congress are.”

Gabbard lamented that the “first act” of the new Congress was this instead of ensuring that elderly Americans “who have the highest mortality rate” from COVID-19 have access to the vaccine.

“Instead of doing something that could actually help save people’s lives, they are choosing instead to say you can’t say mother or father in any of this congressional language. It’s astounding,” she said. (RELATED: Hakeem Jeffries Invokes Framers Of The Constitution To Defend New Gender-Neutral Language Rules)

The Hawaii congresswoman, who will leave office this month after choosing not to run for reelection, went on to defend the need for legislation to uphold the integrity of women’s sports.