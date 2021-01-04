Country Singer Tyler Rich Discovers Dead Man’s Body In Massachusetts State Park

Country singer Tyler Rich said he discovered a dead man’s body while out for a run in a Massachusetts state park and said it is something that he will never forget.

“Not the way I planned on closing out 2020…,” the 34-year-old country singer captioned his post on Instagram. The comments were noted by USA Today in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Admits To Lying About The Level Of Pain He Had Following Car Crash)

“My heart breaks for this poor young man,” he added. “This will be an image and moment of my life, I’ll never forget.”

The “Feels Like Home” hitmaker shared how at first he just thought it was a “young homeless man sleeping” and it wasn’t until he circled back that he decided to check on the man who he said he found wasn’t “breathing.”

“I realize he isn’t breathing, and as I get around to the front of him, all I see is a lifeless face covered in blood,” the singer wrote.”

Rich wrote that it was at that moment he “freaked out” and ran up the hill to find anyone, police or otherwise that could help out. (RELATED: Country Stars Remember Las Vegas Victims During CMT Awards)

It was later he said officers said they found a gun in the man’s hand, so it possibly was a case of suicide. However, an investigation into the young man’s death continues. MassLive reported that police said the incident was “not criminal in nature.”

“I’ll never unsee or forget the couple of minutes when it was just him and I down at the water, as I figured out what the hell was going on and what I was going to do,” he added.

In a follow up post, the country singer shared that he had spoken to the young man’s mom and how he believes he was fated to find the man.

“There are many coincidences that make me truly believe he led me to where he was at,” the singer wrote, Yesterday, I spoke to his sweet mom, one of the toughest things I can remember.”

He also thanked his followers for the “unbelievable” outpouring of “support, and prayer” he had “received ” following his post about finding the man.

“Community is so important, remember to tell people how much you love them, and remember to talk to someone, anyone, when you are feeling lost and alone, cause you’re not,” Rich continued.